Rohit Sharma's No.1 ODI ranking lasts only 22 days as Daryl Mitchell achieves 46-year-old first

Former India captain Rohit Sharma lost his ICC No.1 ODI Ranking to Daryl Mitchell, who became the first player from New Zealand since Glenn Turner in 1979 to top the batting charts. Mitchell attained the No.1 ranking after his match-winning century against the West Indies in their series opener in Christchurch. India's Rohit Sharma(AFP)

The 34-year-old’s 118-ball knock of 119 that won him the Player of the Match award has helped him overtake Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan and edge past Rohit Sharma by just one rating point. Rohit’s first reign at the top lasted only 22 days. He had become the oldest to become No.1 in ODIs last month after a successful return to cricket in Australia.

While Turner was the last New Zealand player at the top of the ODI batting rankings 46 years ago, players like Nathan Astle, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have reached as high as number three in the table.

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam, who struck an unbeaten 102 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi last week has moved up one slot to sixth position while Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have gained five places each to reach 22nd and 26th positions, respectively, after slamming two half-centuries each against Sri Lanka.

Abrar Ahmed in top 10 for the first time: The ODI bowling rankings see Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed attain a career-best ninth position, gaining 11 slots after a three-wicket haul in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has moved up five places to 23rd while the West Indies’ Jayden Seales (up three places to 20th) and Roston Chase (up 12 places to 46th) have also advanced.

Bavuma, Yadav attain career bests: In the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has reached a career-best fifth position among batters after an unbeaten 55 in the second innings of the low-scoring Kolkata Test that his team won by 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer’s hauls of four for 30 and four for 21 at the Eden Gardens have lifted him 20 slots to a career-best 24th position while India spinners Kuldeep Yadav (up two places to a career-best 13th position) and Ravindra Jadeja (up four places to 15th) have also moved up the bowling list.

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto (up four places to 34th) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (up 19 places to 74th) prosper after their centuries in an innings victory over Ireland in Sylhet. Ireland’s Paul Stirling has progressed from 96th to 80th position.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, New Zealander Tim Robinson’s knock of 45 in the final match against the West Indies has helped him move up eight places to a career-best 15th position and seam bowler Jacob Duffy has inched up from third to second position. Mitchell Santner (up five places to 18th) and Mohammad Nawaz (up four places to 27th) are among others to progress.