Rohit Sharma's one-liner left Rishabh Pant 'puzzled' after iconic Gabba knock: ‘What you have done…’

Rishabh Pant’s unforgettable innings at the Gabba has etched his name in the Indian cricket folklore. His fearless knock on the final day of the Brisbane Test in January 2021 sealed a historic victory for India, breaking the formidable Australian stronghold, the ‘Gabba fortress’. Pant’s unbeaten 89 anchored India’s remarkable chase of 328, toppling Australia’s fierce bowling attack and delivering a dramatic 3-wicket win. India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)

This victory not only secured a second consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil but also cemented Pant’s reputation as a match-winner under pressure.

That iconic series became a turning point for Pant, solidifying his role as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the Test format. His confidence and determination became evident throughout the series, and even after a devastating car accident sidelined him for more than a year, Pant’s resolve remained unshaken.

His comeback was nothing short of spectacular, as he played an important role in India's T20 World Cup win. In Tests, he marked his comeback with a blistering century in the recent Test series against Bangladesh, which India won 2-0.

As Pant prepares for his third Test series in Australia, he reflected on his Gabba heroics at Star Sports’ ‘Star Nahi Far’ event. Speaking about that momentous knock, he shared how it took him time to fully understand its impact. “At the time, I didn’t grasp its significance,” Pant admitted.

“Rohit bhai (Sharma) told me, Tujhe nahi pata tune kya karra hai (You have no idea what you’ve achieved). I was puzzled because my only goal was to win the match, but now I understand what he meant.”

Pant key for India

Pant concluded the 2021 tour as India’s highest run-scorer, amassing 274 runs in three matches at an impressive average of 68.50, with two half-centuries. However, his performance at the Gabba transcended mere numbers. Pant continues to remain India's first-choice keeper-batter, and during the series against Bangladesh, he was promoted to no.5 in the batting order.

Pant will be next seen in action during the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home. The first Test began October 16 but the first day of the Test was washed out in Bengaluru.

Following the series, the Indian Test team will prepare for another challenging tour of Australia, and Pant will be a vital cog in the batting lineup for the five-match Test series Down Under.