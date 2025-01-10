Rohit Sharma's post-Champions Trophy retirement plan mooted by his ex-IPL captain: 'Don't see him pressing on...'

Rohit Sharma's T20I career ended in a blaze of glory but it looks like the same may not be the case in other formats, particularly in Test cricket. The 37-year-old India captain endured a horror run of form in the 2024/25 season and his team ended up missing out on the World Test Championship Final for the first time, despite starting the season as favourites to get there. Australia wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist now feels that Rohit could call time on his career after the 2025 Champions Trophy. In the eight Tests that he played in the 2024/25 season, Rohit scored a paltry 164 runs at an incredibly low average of 10.93(AFP)

India's next Test series is the five-match Pataudi Trophy in England which will start their new WTC cycle in June and July. Gilchrist, who had captained Rohit when the pair played for the Deccan Chargers in the early years of the IPL, said that he doesn't see the latter making the tour. "I don't see Rohit going to England. I just felt that he says he will assess it when he gets home. I mean, the first thing he will be met with when he gets home is a two-month-old baby that he has to change the nappies on. Now that might incentivise him to go to England. But I don't see him pressing on," Gilchrist said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

India's Champions Trophy campaign starts on February 20 with a match against Bangladesh. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be held on March 9. "I think he'll probably have a crack at the Champions Trophy and that might be...that might see him out," said Gilchrist.

Test abyss for Rohit after T20 World Cup glory

Rohit had dropped himself for the fifth Test against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the eight Tests that he played in the 2024/25 season, Rohit scored a paltry 164 runs at an incredibly low average of 10.93. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he amassed just 31 runs in five innings on the tour, at just 6.2, the worst-ever average recorded by a touring captain in Australia. All this came at the end of a year in which Rohit's batting was hailed as he led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

Following his woeful run, Rohit decided to "opt out" of the series decider in Sydney, which sparked speculation on whether the India captain had already played his final Test match. But he was quick to clarify as he told Star Sports on Day 2 of the Sydney Test that “I am not going anywhere”.