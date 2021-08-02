‘Root is England’s best batsman, I’m targeting his wicket’: India pacer excited to take down ENG captain in Test series

After a wonderful Test debut in the series Down-Under, Mohammed Siraj is gearing up for his second overseas tour. The right-arm quick is currently training with the squad and targets the wicket of home captain Joe Root, if he gets a chance to play in the series opener which gets underway on Wednesday in Nottingham.

Siraj ended the Australia tour with 13 wickets to his credit and was the highest wicket-taker of the 4-match for India. Later against England at home, he troubled the visiting captain in the final Test which Virat Kohli & Co had won by won by an innings and 25 runs.

Speaking with the Times of India, Siraj said he is looking forward to troubling once again, that too, in his own backyard.

“Joe Root is England's best batsman. I am targeting his wicket and there are others too who I want to target. I dismissed Root during the home series and he is part of my plan of action. My aim is to take as many wickets for my team as possible,” Siraj was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Mayank Agarwal hit on head by Siraj short ball, may have to undergo concussion test: Report

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a great learning curve for the Hyderabad speedster and as the Indian team gears up for another much-anticipated series, Siraj is confident that India ‘will defeat’ the hosts under Kohli’s captaincy.

“The Australia series taught me a lot. Playing under Ajju bhaiya (Ajinkya Rahane) was amazing. He backed me a lot. I still get goosebumps when I recall that day. Holding the winning trophy and celebrating with the team is a different feeling altogether,” said Siraj.

“I am confident India will beat England under Virat bhaiya's captaincy. I am eager to hold the winning trophy with Virat bhaiya in England. Our team is looking so strong and we are ready for this big series,” he added.