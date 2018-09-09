Royal Challengers Bangalore issues statement over Virat Kohli’s captaincy future

Amidst speculations over Virat Kohli’s tenure as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, the franchise has rubbished all media reports and have said that Kohli is the captain for the 2019 season.

According to several reports, AB de Villiers was appointed captain for the next season.

“We can clarify on record that the news is incorrect and Virat Kohli is very much the captain of RCB for the next season as well,” a team spokesperson told India Today.

There has been a shuffle in RCB’s leadership with Gary Kirsten replacing Daniel Vettori as the head coach. Also, fielding coach Trent Woodhill and bowling coach Andrew McDonald have been sacked. Ashish Nehra, who joined the coaching staff in the previous season, has seen an expansion in his role as the franchise looks to walk past disappointments from the previous seasons.

Virat Kohli has been with the team since its inception and is one of the most prolific run-makers in the IPL. With 4948 runs from 163 matches, he is only behind Suresh Raina.

It has not been an entirely joyous ride for RCB in the IPL. While they did not qualify for the playoffs this season, they finished last in 2017 with only a couple of wins.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 09:13 IST