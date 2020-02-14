Royal Challengers Bangalore launches new logo ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH
The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday announced a change in their logo ahead of the much-awaited 13th season of the cash lucrative T20 league. The announcement came just a few days after the franchise deleted their profile image, along with some old posts, and wrote a cryptic message on Twitter, with a photo that said ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”.
Early morning on Friday, RCB shared a new post, in which they revealed the new logo in a short video. Captioning the video, the RCB wrote: “THIS IS IT. The moment you’ve been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo!”
THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020
A lot of reports earlier had also suggested that RCB may have a name change ahead of the new season along with a change their jersey after signing Muthoot Fincorp as the team sponsor. But so far, there has been no confirmation on the name change or a change in jersey. Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his surprise at the development. In a tweet, Kohli wrote: “Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.”
RCB on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue. As per the partnership, there will be a “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, a statement had said.
Earlier AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed their surprise over the developments. “Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.
