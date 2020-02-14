e-paper
Home / Cricket / Royal Challengers Bangalore launches new logo ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore launches new logo ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

Early morning on Friday, RCB shared a new post, in which they revealed the new logo in a short video.

cricket Updated: Feb 14, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with team mates.
RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with team mates.(PTI)
         

The Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday announced a change in their logo ahead of the much-awaited 13th season of the cash lucrative T20 league. The announcement came just a few days after the franchise deleted their profile image, along with some old posts, and wrote a cryptic message on Twitter, with a photo that said ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”.

Also read: ‘He’s here to stay’ - Ravi Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Test series

Early morning on Friday, RCB shared a new post, in which they revealed the new logo in a short video. Captioning the video, the RCB wrote: “THIS IS IT. The moment you’ve been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo!” 

A lot of reports earlier had also suggested that RCB may have a name change ahead of the new season along with a change their jersey after signing Muthoot Fincorp as the team sponsor. But so far, there has been no confirmation on the name change or a change in jersey. Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his surprise at the development. In a tweet, Kohli wrote: “Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.”

Also read: Ahead of Test series, Shubman Gill identifies big wicket-taking ball for New Zealand

RCB on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue. As per the partnership, there will be a “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, a statement had said.

Earlier AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed their surprise over the developments. “Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

