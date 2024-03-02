Edit Profile
    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
    Live

    Mar 2, 2024 7:06 PM IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field in the Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024
    Key Events
    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 02 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
    Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
    Mumbai Indians squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

    TOSSMatch 9Bengaluru
    RCBRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore
    MIMIMumbai Indians
    Toss won by MI and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 7:06 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt(C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

    Mar 2, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(WK), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh.

    Mar 2, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field

    Mar 2, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
    Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

