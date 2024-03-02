Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
- 30 MinRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI
- 34 MinRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
- 34 MinRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Toss Update
- 4 MinWelcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 02 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
Mumbai Indians squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(WK), Natalie Sciver-Brunt(C), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(WK), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
Match 9 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.