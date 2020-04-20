Royals pay tribute to frontline workers in fight against COVID-19

cricket

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:43 IST

The extended lockdown can prove to be challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works of almost everything in life across the world, restricting people to their homes.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, in their bid to lift morale and remind people of what they need to do in this difficult hour, shared an emotionally charged video on social media on Monday.

The nearly three-minute clip brought to the fore how one needs to win this battle against coronavirus together by staying at home and following directives.

Had coronavirus not reared its ugly head, the IPL would have been in full swing at this time of the year with Australia batsman Steve Smith leading the Royals. Instead, players are at home in their respective countries and doing their best to stop spread of the deadly infection.

The video showcased how all players have been advising RR fans to stay at home and save life with the catchline being: “Together We Rise.”

There were snippets of the likes of Smith, Jos Buttler urging people to stay at home and also domestic Indian players like Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson and Riyag Parag doing their bit to help at home.

The video also highlighted frontline workers and how they are playing the “real match” by risking their lives and ensuring safety of people.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended and the BCCI has said that it will work closely with the government to decide on the fate of the 13th edition of the league.