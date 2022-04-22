RR predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals likely to stick with core against Delhi Capitals, one change expected

Playing their seventh match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to produce another inspirational show when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Friday evening. The match, which was initially scheduled to be held in Pune, saw a last minute venue change due to Covid breakout in the Delhi camp and will now be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far the franchise have been superb in both the departments of the game but they won't make the mistake of taking Delhi lightly. The opposition are filled with promising talent, with in-form openers David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant headlining the Delhi batting. Not just the batting but Delhi, who head into the contest on the back of a resounding nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings, are equally talented in the bowling front.

Looking at the players in both the camps, the contest looks equal on the paper. So ahead of the contest here is how the RR line-up can look like against DC.

Watch: Jadeja's gesture for Dhoni after last-over heroics spreads like wildfire

Jos Buttler: The star opener has been in superb form and leads the charts among the batters. He has already scored two tons and will look to produce another scintillating show against DC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devdutt Padikkal: Buttler's opening partner could manage 24 off 18 balls but he played the perfect second fiddle as the pair added 97 runs for the opening wicket in their previous encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sanju Samson: If provided with a good platform, Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson can help the team with the much-required thrust in the middle overs, as witnessed against KKR.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has so far played the finisher's role perfectly and the team will hope the Windies batter continues his impressive run.

Also Read | Ex-Pakistan, England, WI and SA cricketers can't keep calm after Dhoni's heroics

Shubham Garhwal: He is yet to play his first match for Rajasthan or basically the IPL but can easily come into the playing in place of Riyan Parag, who has so far been a complete failure despite the backing. Garhwal is a left-handed batter, who idolises Yuvraj Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karun Nair: Karun Nair will likely be handed a second match despite his 5-ball 3 against KKR. He is an experienced candidate and if the top order collapses, which is unlikely to happen, Nair can rescue his side in the middle overs.

R Ashwin: R Ashwin may not have been among the wickets as compared to his partner Yuzvendra Chahal but his delivery against Andre Russell is a prove what the carrom-ball specialist brings to the table. He is also a smart custodian with the bat.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Probably enjoying the form of his life, Chahal will look to keep things the way it has been and produce another match-winning effort for the franchise.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi speedster will spearhead the Royals attack. He has so far picked seven wickets from five encounters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasidh Krishna: The Indian pacer will share the new ball duties with Boult. He too has had a decent campaign but will try to produce a much improved show as tournament now reaches the middle phase.

Obed McCoy: Royals have now got a calm death bowler in West Indies' Obed McCoy, who was brilliant while bowling the final over against KKR. McCoy, who made his IPL debut in the last game, is tall and looked like using his height to a good advantage to create awkward angles and length for the Delhi batters.