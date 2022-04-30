RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, Chahal aim to dominate Mumbai Indians, toss coming up next
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates, RR vs MI: There are no such things as dead rubber in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as every game has the potential to bring about changes in the points table. However, today's RR vs MI encounter may be as close to a dead rubber as possible, at least in terms of points table effectiveness is concerned. MI are at the bottom of the table with no wins in 8 matches and Rajasthan Royals are at number two with 6 wins in 8 matches. MI's standing won't change irrespective of the result and things are likely to remain similar for RR. But for MI's confidence and RR's chances of finishing in the top two, this match still holds value.
Apr 30, 2022 06:47 PM IST
How long will MI continue with Pollard?
Kieron Pollard has been an absolute legend for the Mumbai Indians, make no mistakes about that but the West Indies' all-rounder has been rather inconsistent for the last two-three seasons. Pollard has scored only 90 runs at an average of 16 and his strike rate of 127 has been an even bigger worry.
Apr 30, 2022 06:40 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indian Live Score
Yuzvendra Chahal with 18 wickets has hogged most of the limelight but the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin has slowly but surely managed to make his presence felt. In the last four games for RR Ashwin has bowled tight line and has picked 6 wickets at an average of 20 and strikes after every 16 balls.
Apr 30, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Is there a case for Tim David's return?
A few eye brows were raised when Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹8.25 crore for Tim David. The Australian-born right-hander plays for Singapore and has shown his might in the Big Bash League. But what was even more baffling was MI's decision to play him only two matches. The big hitter could well do with some backing from the MI management.
Apr 30, 2022 06:28 PM IST
A half-century to remember for Jos Buttler
The current orange cap holder of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler will play his 50th match in the IPL today. The right-handed batter from England has been almost unstoppable in this edition. He has already scored 499 runs in 8 matches and would to make his 50th appearance memorable by hitting another big one.
Apr 30, 2022 06:19 PM IST
RR vs MI Live: Rohit Sharma needs to fire
Rohit Sharma, the MI captain, needs to lead by example to get his team their first win of the season. This year he averages 19.12 and has a balls/dismissals rate of 15.12 which is the lowest for him in any IPL season. Against RR Rohit has scored 536 runs, but since RR’s readmission in 2018 Rohit hasn’t been able to score freely and has been dismissed within 12 balls. He would look to change the same today.
Apr 30, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals a well-oiled machine
The Rajasthan Royals have managed to do all the right things in the this edition of IPL. They have been driven by two outstanding individual performances in both the batting and bowling departments. Jos Buttler is at the top of the Orange Cap list while Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Purple Cap one.
Apr 30, 2022 06:05 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live score, MI vs RR
What can Mumbai Indians gain today? For starters, a victory. It has been the most difficult thing to achieve for the most successful of the IPL in this edition. They have created the unwanted record of being the only side to lose eight matches in a row at the start of the tournament. They have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs but if they can manage to pull off a few wins in their remaining six matches, it will do a world of good for them in the upcoming editions.
Apr 30, 2022 05:57 PM IST
RR vs MI head-to-head record
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have met 25 times in the IPL. MI have a slight edge with 13 victories while RR have emerged on the winning side 12 times.
Apr 30, 2022 05:49 PM IST
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2022
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It's the battle of the unequal today, at least according to the points table. RR are at number two while MI are right at the bottom. Can they turn it around today? We'll have to wait and watch.
