RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Fantasy 11 Prediction, team, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stunned the fans by winning six games on the trot as they chase their first title in Eliminator 1 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. The resurgent side has finally found the grove as they now look unstoppable after having dethroned the former champions Chennai Super Kings, denying them of a top 4 finish. Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer (L) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mohammed Siraj (C) look on at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (AFP)

On the other hand, RR have slipped in their way after losing four straight games as their last game was washed out. The side will look to regain its past momentum as it will count on performances from their batting aces Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

RCB likely XI (if batting first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Kartik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB likely XI (if bowling first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Kartik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudesai, Vijaykumar Vyashak

RR likely XI (if batting first)

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger

RR likely XI (if bowling first)

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Yuzvendra Chahal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donowan Ferreira, Tanush Kotiyan

Player Statistics (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

1. Virat Kohli

Leading from the front as the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has been a crucial driving force in RCB’s campaign. The Indian batter has scored a mind-boggling 708 runs from 14 matches at an average of 64.36 which included 5 fifties and a solitary hundred.

2. Faf Du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis has kept the momentum high in the opening unit alongside Virat Kohli. The Protean cricketer has given a rock-solid start to the team while setting and chasing totals. Du Plessis has scored 421 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 163.81 which includes four fifties to his name.

Players who can make a difference

1. Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has bowled comprehensively this season, leading as the highest wicket-taker for RCB. One of the most proficient players at the death, the left-arm pacer bowled the decisive last over against CSK in the last match which turned the fortunes of RCB as they qualified for the playoffs.

2. Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik’s contribution in the lower-middle order have been very crucial for the RCB. Karthik can shift the momentum rapidly down the order by providing 20-30 extra runs to the scoreline. In 14 matches, the RCB batter has scored 315 runs at a soaring strike rate of 195.65 with 2 fifties to his name.

Player Statistics (Rajasthan Royals)

1. Riyan Parag

Left-hand batter Riyan Parag has been impressive in the middle-order for the Royals. The young gun scored 531 runs from 14 matches with four fifties to his name and the highest score for him being an unbeaten 84.

2. Sanju Samson

Skipper Sanju Samson has kept the hopes alive for RR in crucial junctures of the match, even when the other players have faltered in the batting unit. Being the second highest run scorer in the team, Samson has scored 504 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 156.52 with 5 fifties to his name.

Players who can make a difference

1. Yuzvendra Chahal

RR’s spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal has been the highest wicket-taker for the Royals so far. The Indian wrist spinner has picked timely wickets and stopped the flow of runs in the testing phases of the game. Chahal has picked 17 wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 9.38.

2. Sandeep Sharma

Medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma has been one of the trickiest players to deal with in the Royals line-up. The Indian bowler has played a vital role in restraining the run-flow in the middle and death overs. In 9 matches, Sandeep has picked 10 wickets at an excellent economy of 7.93.

Head-to-head

As the two teams contest for the 32nd time in the history of IPL, their head-to-head has been in favour of the Royal Challengers who won 15 meetings. The inaugural edition champions follow them with 13 wins with 4 matches ending in no result.

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a batting paradise that offers a lot of scoring opportunities for the batsmen. The due factor in the second innings acts as an icing on the cake for the team batting second. And evidently so, out of the 33 matches played here at this venue, 18 matches have been won by teams batting second. Thus, the teams winning the toss must bowl first at this venue and restrict the team to a chasable total.

Match Prediction

As resurgent RCB come from six consecutive wins, the momentum will be convincingly in their favour against a struggling RR who have lost four consecutive encounters. With Virat Kohli and co. looking in fiery hot form, the RCB stand as the favourites to win the clash. As per the Google Win Predictor, Bangalore have a 55% chance of winning the match against the former champions.

Fantasy XI

Virat Kohli (c), Faf Du Plessis, Sanju Samson (vc/wk), Rajat Patidar, Riyan Parag, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal