RR weighed Sandeep Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja but picked Riyan Parag as captain; Kumar Sangakkara explains why

Viewers can expect another high-octane season of the Indian Premier League, with several defining calls already made off the field. Rajasthan Royals’ decision to appoint Riyan Parag as captain, ahead of multiple contenders, including Ravindra Jadeja, has certainly raised eyebrows. The call, however, was far from straightforward, given the experience within the squad. Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, left, with team's Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara, during a pre-season press conference (PTI)

Sanju Samson’s departure last year meant moving on from their longest-serving and most successful captain, who led the side to 33 wins in 66 matches. His recent exploits with India, including a key role in their T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, have only amplified the weight of that transition. It has, in turn, heightened the pressure on both the management and Parag ahead of their season opener against the Chennai Super Kings.

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Why Parag? “We looked at maturity, the ability to reflect on themselves, not just others, the ability to think critically, and how authentic they are in their answers. We also assessed how they influence those around them, not just younger players but senior figures as well,” said head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

Parag’s journey with RR began in 2019, when he was signed for INR 20 lakh. Across 84 appearances, he has scored over 1500 runs, with his breakthrough arriving in 2024, when he amassed 573 runs, including four half-centuries.

While he lacks extensive captaincy experience, the signs of transition emerged last season. In Samson’s absence due to injury, Parag led the Royals in eight matches in IPL 2025, although the team managed just two wins. However, his composure and ability to lead from the front, most notably a 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, stood out.

RR also considered Sandeep Sharma and Jadeja. Despite Sandeep’s experience, 137 IPL matches and 146 wickets, a lack of leadership exposure and the prospect of a short-term role may have counted against him. Jadeja, meanwhile, brings prior captaincy experience, having endured a difficult stint leading CSK in 2022, when he was replaced mid-season.

Ultimately, the decision reflects RR’s long-term vision. For Parag, the opener against CSK offers a chance to validate that faith and mark the beginning of a new chapter