‘Rubbish batting. No common sense’: Azharuddin’s wild tweet after India women win silver at CWG 2022 rocks the internet

Indian women's cricket team on Sunday claimed its maiden silver medal after going down against Australia at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur produced a valiant 65 but it wasn't enough to power her team past the finish line. India were bowled out for 152 in chase of 162 runs for the gold medal. Watch: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Jemimah can't stop laughing after Yastika's tumble during CWG 2022 final against Australia

In the last over of the thriller at Edgbaston, India needed 11 runs but the innings ended when Yastika Bhatia was sent back to the dugout by Jess Jonassen. Australia held their nerves to win by nine runs and add another title to their name, having won the 20-over and 50-over World Cups as well.

While fans lavished praise on the side for bagging silver, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin slammed India women for a 'rubbish' batting display in the summit clash. "Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter," he tweeted.

Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022

Apart from Harmanreet's 65, India's run-chase was steadied by Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 33 after India lost both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the first five overs. Harmanpreet and Jemimah took India's score beyond the 100-run mark in the 14 over while hitting regular boundaries. But Megan Schutt gave her team a much-needed breakthrough as she dismissed Jemimah.

Harmanpreet brought up her half-century in 34 deliveries while pummelling Australian bowlers all around the park. But she fell prey to Ashleigh Gardner's delivery, which reduced India to 121 for five.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana tried to anchor the innings but succumbed to pressure. Rana's stint at the crease was short-lived as she departed after being run out. Bhatia then came to the crease. In the thrilling 19th over Deepti Sharma was dismissed after scoring 13 runs in 8 balls, and Bhatia's wicket in the last over ended India's hopes of a gold. They lost wickets in a flurry to eventually fold for just 152 in the last over.

For Australia, Beth Mooney scored 61 while Meg Lanning played a knock of 36 runs. Bowlers Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana bagged two wickets each.

Lanning was sent back to the hut as she was run out for 36 at the non-striker's end by Radha Yadav, who also grabbed a stunner to remove Tahlia McGrath in the next over. In the 16th over of the innings, Rana gave her team a big breakthrough as she plucked the wicket of Ashleigh Gardner, who hit 25 runs in 15 deliveries.

Mooney then slammed fifty before Deepti Sharma took a sensational one-handed grab off Rana's bowling. Mooney scored 61 off 41 balls to help Australia notch up a competitive 161/8 on the scoreboard.

