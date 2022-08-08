Watch: Smriti, Harmanpreet, Jemimah can't stop laughing after Yastika's tumble during CWG 2022 final against Australia

Yastika Bhatia on Sunday was named as the concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia in the gold medal match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games against Australia on Sunday. She entered the eleven after Taniya was hit on the back of her head while keeping wickets, as the ball deflected off her gloves during India's bowling in the first innings. Watch: Through-the-legs run out and terrific diving catch - Radha Yadav puts on fielding masterclass in CWG 2022 final

While Yastika walked out to bat when India was in a precarious position, she tripped over the advertising board, which had her teammates bursting out in laughter. Even skipper Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't keep a poker face as the entire dugout and Smriti Mandhana, in particular, was giggling at Yastika's tumble.

In the last over of the match, India needed 11 runs. But Yastika's stay at the crease was short-lived as she got trapped lbw against left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. The Indian side was unable to chase the score as they were bundled out for 152 to hand Australia the maiden Commonwealth Games cricket champions title. India women claimed silver to cap off their brilliant run in Birmingham.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 65 runs, while Jemimah Rodrigues played a great knock of 33 runs as India were chasing 162 for the yellow metal. The team, however, got off to a poor start with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma perishing in the first five overs.

Rodrigues along with skipper Harmanpreet tried to anchor innings and the latter brought up her half-century in the 34 delivery while pummelling the opposition bowlers across all parts of the ground. The pair took their team's score beyond the 100-run mark in the 14 over.

India appeared to have a strong chance of reaching Australia’s target but when she was out for 65, the momentum swung back to the Aussies. It was yet another achievement for the dominant Australians, who won the last two T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020 and the 50-over World Cup earlier this year.

"I think that match today was definitely worthy of a gold medal match," said Jess Jonassen.

"You just have to look how many people came out and watched every single game even when England wasn't playing," said Australia's Ashleigh Gardner. "It was amazing to see people just supporting women's cricket. I guess that was the best thing about this whole event was growing the game globally."

