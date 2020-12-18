‘Run out might make Virat Kohli hungrier to score a hundred in 2nd innings’: Former India pacer Atul Wassan

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 13:41 IST

Virat Kohli’s run out due to a mix-up with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane continues to be one of the biggest talking points even after the day-night Test in Adelaide moving to its second day. Kohli, who was batting on 74 and looked set for a big one, was called by striker Rahane and then sent back leaving the India captain no chance to get back to his crease on time on Thursday.

The wicket turned out to be a turning point as India lost 7 wickets for just 57 runs after that and were bowled out for 244.

Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan, however, has a different take on the whole incident. Wassan said the run out might just make the Indian captain hungrier to get a hundred in the second innings.

“I think there this might favour India. Virat Kohli has so much hunger for scoring runs that he might just be more determined to score one in the second innings. If he had got his ton in first innings then his hunger for a hundred might have been satisfied. If India have to win this match then Kohli’s ton in 2nd innings will be more valuable,” Wassan told ABP News.

Wassan who represented India in 4 Tests and 9 ODIs, stated that Rahane could have considered sacrificing his wicket.

“I think the door opened for Australia (after Kohli’s run out). Nobody does it intentionally but the fact is when you drop a catch, you can also lose a match. I’m not saying Rahane did it on purpose, nobody does that but he made two mistakes. The first was to call for the single and then he didn’t calculate that Kohli can take this forward better than him. He returned to his crease instead of sacrificing his wicket,” added Wassan.

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev agreed that it was a big moment in the game but refused to blame Rahane for the run out.

“Yes it was a crucial moment in the game but nobody runs out his partner intentionally. The fault was Ajinkya Rahane’s but he sure wouldn’t have intended it. You often have these misunderstandings like these. It was a treat to watch Virat Kohli till he was at the crease, he was well set and India could have actually scored big,” Kapil added.

India lost 4 wickets for 11 runs in the first session of Day 2 to get bowled out for 244 after opting to bat first.