Ruturaj Gaikwad 'chooses violence', brutally owns RCB in Bengaluru after mic suddenly stops working; internet divided

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad left the internet divided after he passed a cheeky comment on IPL rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru during an event in their city. Gaikwad was in attendance during Bengaluru's INFYusion event hosted by Infosys, and when asked to open the show, Gaikwad endured a bit of an awkward moment when the microphone he was handed stopped working. When the presenter addressed it, Gaikwad quipped and said, "Must be an RCB fan," evoking a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd simultaneously. Ruturaj Gaikwad with a quirky remark(IPL-X)

While Gaikwad's wit impressed CSK fans, it rubbed RCB followers the wrong way. RCB and CSK share a historic rivalry – the Kaveri/Southern derby, as it is usually called – one that has produced high-voltage contests. Just this year, fans of respective franchises turned bitter towards each other when RCB knocked CSK out of IPL's Playoff contention. Ever since, there's been plenty of bad blood between RCB and CSK fans, at least on social media, and some of it was evident through the below-mentioned X posts.

Gaikwad's memories from IPL

This wasn't the only instance Gaikwad decided to burn RCB. Recalling his first game as captain, which happened to be against RCB, Gaikwad reminded fans who won that match. "I think, one memorable moment was – I guess not many people will like – my first match as IPL captain was against RCB and we won it. And another one was to captain MS Dhoni. So I am grateful for that," Gaikwad went on.

Gaikwad was given CSK captaincy just days before the IPL 2024 season began, with ex-captain MS Dhoni handing over the reins. Gaikwad has enjoyed a wonderful time playing the IPL, amassing 635 runs in 2021, 590 in 2023 and 583 earlier this year in IPL 2024. However, Gaikwad would have hoped for his maiden season as CSK's full-time captain to fare better, as the team narrowly missed the Playoffs.