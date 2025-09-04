Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fiery Duleep Trophy return shakes up race for Windies Test spots; puts selectors on notice

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back to form on his return to action in the ongoing Duleep Trophy as he smashed a century on Day 1 of the second semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone at BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. It was Gaikwad's eighth career First-Class century, en route to 184 off 206, and it came in his first appearance since being ruled out of the IPL 2025 with an injury. West Zone's Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2025 second semifinal cricket match between Central Zone and West Zone(PTI)

The Chennai Super Kings captain had suffered an elbow fracture during the IPL season earlier this year and was ruled out. MS Dhoni was named interim lead for the remainder of the campaign, during which the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the table.

Gaikwad was then picked in the India A squad for the tour of England, but failed to get game time. He was later expected to link up with Yorkshire ahead of their County Championship fixture against Surrey, set to begin on Tuesday, July 22, at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough, but pulled out of the stint at the last minute for "personal reasons."

Returning to action in the opening tournament of the domestic season, Gaikwad walked in at No. 4against the Rajat Patidar-led side after the early dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 off 3) and Harvik Desai (1 off 4). The 28-year-old showed no mercy against the spinners on the Bengaluru track, especially in the post-lunch session, as he raced from 55 from 86 at the end of the second session on Day 1 to reach the triple figure mark on the 131st delivery. He got to the mark with a cover drive against left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.

The century could not have come at a better time for Gaikwad, who can still force his way into the Indian Test team, with the home series against West Indies coming up early next month. If Gaikwad, who has yet to make his debut for India in the traditional format, can keep up with his form, he could earn a well-deserved call-up for the Windies series or even the one against South Africa. For the unversed, he had earned his maiden India call-up for Test cricket in 2023, for the series against West Indies. Overall, he has played six ODIs and 23 T20Is for India, and also led the team to win the Asian Games gold medal in men's cricket in 2022.