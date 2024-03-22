 Ruturaj Gaikwad kickstarts CSK's new era as title holders host Virat Kohli-starrer RCB in electrifying IPL 2024 opener | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ruturaj Gaikwad kickstarts CSK's new era as title holders host Virat Kohli-starrer RCB in electrifying IPL 2024 opener

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK will meet RCB as the defending champions will look for a strong start at home in the opening clash of IPL 2024

As the IPL 2024 kicks off with a star-studded clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), fans brace for an electrifying encounter that not only marks the beginning of a new season but also heralds a transition of leadership for the defending champions. MS Dhoni's decision to pass the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad just a day before the season opener added an emotional layer to the fixture – particularly given the fact that the match takes place at the home of CSK, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (R) with RCB captain Faf du Plessis on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener(CSK Twitter)
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (R) with RCB captain Faf du Plessis on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener(CSK Twitter)

CSK, a five-time IPL champion, will aim to make a winning start to their title defence as they look to surpass Mumbai Indians this year, who also have five titles to their name. With Dhoni's storied IPL career nearing its twilight, the onus falls on the younger talents to step up and fill the void left.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read MS Dhoni dropped CSK captaincy hint to Ruturaj Gaikwad last IPL: 'Be ready. It should not come as a surprise'

Rachin Ravindra, the new recruit, and Daryl Mitchell bring a Kiwi flair to the team's middle order, complementing the experience of Ajinkya Rahane and the promise of Gaikwad.

The 26-year-old newly-appointed CSK skipper inherits a winning legacy meticulously crafted by Dhoni over the years. The team boasts a formidable lineup of all-rounders and spinners who thrive on the spin-friendly tracks of the Chepauk Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, and Maheesh Theekshana form a formidable spin quartet, while Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur provide potency in the pace department.

However, RCB present a formidable challenge even if they haven't registered a win at CSK's home since 2008. Led by Faf du Plessis and bolstered by the return of Virat Kohli, RCB's batting lineup exudes strength and depth. The addition of Cameron Green adds to their aggressive lineup, while the explosive Glenn Maxwell would aim at replicating his World Cup heroics.

The team's fast bowling arsenal boasts the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, and Alzarri Joseph, although concerns linger over their effectiveness in death overs.

In the spin department, RCB face a dilemma following the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga. Maxwell's off-spin is expected to fill the void, supported by the likes of Karn Sharma and Himanshu Sharma. However, their match readiness and untested nature pose a challenge for RCB's bowling unit.

As CSK and RCB lock horns in the tournament opener, anticipation runs high for a thrilling contest between two IPL powerhouses. Following the blockbuster opener, the weekend promises to be action-packed as the double-headers will make a return.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News Live Cricket Score,IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, Purple Cap in IPL 2024, Orange Cap in IPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Ruturaj Gaikwad kickstarts CSK's new era as title holders host Virat Kohli-starrer RCB in electrifying IPL 2024 opener
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On