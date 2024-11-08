Ruturaj Gaikwad launches attack on umpire and fielders for howler in Ranji Trophy match, goes on Instagram rant

Although he is away in Australia with the India A team as captain of the squad for the two-match unofficial Test series, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been keeping an eye on things at home. Expressing his anger on a controversial decision during a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Services in Pune, Gaikwad used his Instagram account to share a story which questioned both the umpire and the opposition players involved. Ruturaj Gaikwad used his Instagram story to express his anger at a poor decision in a Ranji Trophy match involving Maharashtra.(BCCI/Instagram)

The incident involved saw Maharashtra’s stand-in captain for Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, and his dismissal in the first innings for his team. Bawne edged a delivery off spinner Amit Shukla and was ‘caught’ at second slip. However, the Services team appealed for a dismissal, and shockingly, the umpire judged Bawne out.

Gaikwad, who is in Melbourne for the second of two First-Class matches between the Indian and Australia A teams, was not happy with the incident in the Ranji Trophy match. Using his Instagram story, Gaikwad posted a slow-mo video of the moment which clearly shows the ball bouncing before reaching the slip cordon. “How can this be given out in a live game???” Gaikwad asked.

Gaikwad continued to express his displeasure, writing “Shame to even appeal this for a catch!” The catch was attributed to Services opener Shubham Rohilla in the scorecard.

Finally, Gaikwad puts an exclamation point on the story by writing “Absolutely pathetic.”

Bawne's dismissal a catalyst for Maharashtra collapse

The video does show the ball falling well short of the slip fielder, and although the batter tried to argue his case, the umpire’s decision was upheld. Bawne was looking in good touch, and batting on 73, and his dismissal was part of a collapse as Maharashtra fell from 137-3 to 185 all-out. Bawne was the sixth wicket of the innings, and one of Amit Shukla’s seven wickets in the innings, as Maharashtra succumbed to a 108-run first innings deficit.

Gaikwad scored a century in his previous match for Maharashtra before joining up with the India A unit, which is currently involved in the second match of their series at the MCG, having lost at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland in the first match.

Gaikwad is having a tough spell with the bat in Australia, scoring only 9 runs in three innings so far. Maharashtra, meanwhile, sit smack bang in the middle of Elite Group A in the Ranji Trophy, in fifth place, with Services in sixth.