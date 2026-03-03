Ruturaj Gaikwad raves about Samson's temperament and composure vs West Indies: ‘Sanju only would have taken India home’

When asked about Sanju Samson’s special knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted his experience and calmness while India were under pressure in pursuit of 196 runs. “I feel someone like Sanju only would have taken India home. Because of the experience he had. And, you know, we actually needed that composure and that experience, especially in a chase game. And, I think, brilliant,” Gaikwad said in the video.

The video also featured other Chennai players reacting to Samson’s knock and India’s win, adding to the franchise’s public appreciation of the wicketkeeper-batter. Notably, Samson will be seen in the CSK colours for the first time in the 2026 season of the tournament.

Sanju Samson’s match-winning 97 in India’s must-win T20 World Cup clash has now drawn praise from his IPL captain as well, with Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hailing the batter’s composure in a pressure chase. In a video shared by CSK on the franchise’s social media platforms, Gaikwad said Samson was exactly the kind of player India needed to do the job.

The statement frames Samson’s innings as more than just a match-winning knock. It recognises the game-awareness behind it - when to absorb pressure, when to rotate the strike and when to go for the kill. In high-stakes chases, that balance often plays a key role in determining the outcome.

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97 came at a time when India needed a senior batter to carry the innings deep. He had started positively, but the real significance of the knock lay in how he adjusted as the chase developed. With wickets falling and the margin of error shrinking, Samson resisted the temptation to force the finish too early and instead guided India past the finish line with great composure.

Amid the praise, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope that Samson shows the same composure and maturity for CSK, especially in a season when the franchise will be looking to bounce back after suffering its worst run in 2025. Notably, the five-time IPL champions secured the services of Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the latest mini-auction in a swap deal involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

India, on the other hand, will hope that Samson’s form continues in their upcoming semi-final match against England on 5th September. With Abhishek Sharma’s form refusing the return, the ‘Men in Blue’ will depend on Samson to give them a solid start in another important match.