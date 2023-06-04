‘From the pitch to the altar’: Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar in Mahabaleshwar; see pics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar, who is reported to be his long-time girlfriend, on Saturday. The ceremony took place at Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar and Gaikwad also shared glimpses of it on social media. Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with long time girlfriend(Instagram)

“From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!” wrote Gaikwad.

Other cricketers and their better halves showered their wishes on the comment section, which included his former and present CSK teammates.

Gaikwad recently won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title and was also part of India's World Test Championship (WTC) squad as a standby member. However, he was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal as he was set to get married in the first week of June.

As per reports, Utkarsha is also a cricketer and she plays for Maharashtra. She is also based in Pune and was recently seen posing with the IPL trophy alongside her husband and CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad's teammate Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki attended the wedding as seen in the pictures available on the social media.

Gaikwad had a good outing in the recently concluded edition of IPL, where he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer. He accumulated 590 runs from 15 innings and provided CSK with solid starts at the top with fellow opener Devon Conway.

