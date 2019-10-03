Ryan ten Doeschate ‘apologises’ for beating Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to top spot in elite ODI list

cricket

Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate was at his witty best when he found out that he topped a list that comprised of India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan sensation Babar Azam. ten Doeschate holds the record of having the highest average in ODIs for players who have scored minimum 1000 runs. In this particular list, Kohli stands at number two while Azam finds himself at three.

ten Doeschate took note of a tweet from ESPN Cricinfo illustrating the same and he came up with a hilarious reply to their graphics post.

Apologies to all involved. — Ryan ten Doeschate (@rtendo27) October 1, 2019

Sri Lanka cricketer Dilshan Munaweera lauded the Dutch star for his reponse and he wrote: “GOAT”.

👏 GOAT — Dilshan Munaweera (@dilshanSD24) October 1, 2019

Ryan ten Doeschate recently guided Essex to their second English County Championship in three years and also helped his team win their maiden T20 Blast title.

“After all the hard work that goes in, it is important to celebrate that success,” ten Doeschate was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But after that week in Taunton, it’s just starting to sink in now. The boys deserve to enjoy the occasion.”

“Sometimes, getting to the latter stages of the white-ball stuff is all you can do, then you just throw your name in the hat and have a crack at it,” he added.

“But the resolve was there this year to change the mindset, to say we are going to focus on white-ball but still drive the red-ball as well. It was a bit of a fairytale, the way the white-ball stuff came together, but the combination of hard work and good luck has resulted in two trophies.”

