SA veteran gushes over Ottneil Baartman's 'character' in SA20, but flags difficulty of late T20 World Cup tweak

South Africa’s World Test Championship triumph has renewed hopes of success across formats, and attention has now shifted to ending their long wait for a white-ball ICC title. The Proteas will target the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka with confidence, eager to build on recent progress in the shortest format. In the last few years, South Africa have developed into a formidable T20I side, aided significantly by the rise of the SA20 league. The tournament has strengthened the country’s domestic structure and unearthed fresh talent for the national team. Much like the IPL’s role in shaping India’s depth, SA20 has provided young players with exposure to elite competition and high-pressure situations. This growing pipeline has added balance and depth to South Africa’s T20 setup, raising expectations ahead of the global event. Ottneil Baartman has been the leading wicket-taker in SA20 this season at the moment. (X/@paarlroyals)

Ottneil Baartman has emerged as one of the standout performers in the ongoing SA20, underlining his rise as a late bloomer in South African cricket. The 32-year-old fast bowler has taken 11 wickets in just four matches, consistently making an impact with the ball, while playing for Paarl Royals. Baartman recently toured India for the T20I series but missed out on selection in South Africa’s provisional T20 World Cup squad. However, his strong showing in the SA20 has brought him back into contention. With the deadline for final squad submissions set for January 31, the Proteas still have the option to make changes, keeping Baartman firmly in the conversation.

During a selected media interaction, former South Africa great JP Duminy addressed a question from Hindustan Times on Baartman’s impressive run in the ongoing SA20. Duminy commended the fast bowler’s attitude after missing out on T20 World Cup selection, pointing to his resilience and mental strength. He noted that the 32-year-old has channelled the disappointment into motivation, which has reflected clearly in his consistent and impactful performances in the tournament so far.

"I certainly laud him as well. I mean, he has come off the back of not getting selected and putting the performances as he has done up until now in the SA 20, certainly speaks to the character of Baartman. You know, obviously, there would be disappointment, but for him, knowing him as well, uh, he would look at it as well, yes, I didn't get selected, but how do I give myself the best chance if any opportunity arises? And he can only do that through performance. And it's great to see him not sort of slacking off in terms of letting the negativity around it, uh, lower his performance, but more importantly, having the motivation and encouragement to continue to put in the performances and if opportunity arises, then so be it," Duminy replied to the Hindustan Times query, while addressing the media in a session facilitated by SA20.

“Tough to make a last-minute selection change” Baartman has featured in 17 T20Is for South Africa, claiming 22 wickets so far. He also impressed during the recent T20I series against India, where he picked up a four-wicket haul in Chandigarh, further underlining his effectiveness in the format.

Meanwhile, the former South Africa batter acknowledged that making last-minute changes to a World Cup squad is never easy for selectors. However, he felt Baartman had done enough to push himself up the pecking order and could come straight into contention if injuries force a replacement at any stage of the tournament.

"It's always a tough one to make a last-minute selection, so I don't think that's the angle. I think the angle is creating a space of I'm going to prepare as if there's an opportunity if and when, and if it comes, I know that I'm ready to fall back straight into that environment again," he added.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje.