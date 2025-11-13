SA20 deepens India ties with star power and soaring fandom ahead of season 4

While India and South Africa gear up to renew their on-field rivalry across Tests, ODIs and T20Is over the coming weeks, a few Proteas legends gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate ‘SA20 India Day 2025’, marking the growing bond between South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, and India. The event, featuring stars like Graeme Smith, Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Hashim Amla, highlighted the tournament’s soaring popularity and its deepening connection with Indian fans. The event also served as a launchpad for the impending fourth season of the league, which will begin on December 26. SA20 celebrated 'India Day' on Wednesday in Mumbai

The event was hosted at the Museum of Solutions, where current South Africa star Tristan Stubbs, Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell, and legendary former India captain Sourav Ganguly, now head coach of Pretoria Capitals, joined through special video messages to extend their support ahead of Season 4. The celebration also saw franchise representatives and official broadcasters JioStar come together to mark the league’s remarkable growth.

In just three seasons, SA20 has established itself as the biggest T20 league outside India, drawing global stars and passionate audiences across continents. The previous edition saw record-breaking attendance and soaring TV viewership, cementing the league’s reputation for world-class cricket and top-tier entertainment. Sold-out matches rose to 70 per cent, including a third consecutive capacity final, while global television viewership, spanning India, the UK, the US and Pan-African markets, jumped by 37 per cent.

With IPL-owned franchises, Indian broadcast partners, and a rapidly growing cross-border fandom, SA20 has evolved into more than just a league — it has become a bridge connecting South Africa’s cricketing resurgence with India’s vibrant sporting pulse.

The event also saw the broadcasters unveil the promo for the fourth season of the SA20.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who played numerous international games in India and has been in the IPL for over a decade, added: “As players, we can feel the buzz around SA20 — not just back home, but here in India too. It’s one of the best T20 leagues in the world — competitive, entertaining, and truly global. Seeing fans in India follow the matches, know the franchises, and connect with our teams is really special. It speaks volumes about what this league has built in such a short time.”