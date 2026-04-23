SA20 season 4 delivers continued growth and global momentum

Season 4 of SA20 has set a new benchmark, with figures released on Thursday confirming it as the best-performing edition since the League's inception. In India, the SA20 continues to capture the imagination of fans, with strong and growing momentum

According to a release, it continues its ambition to become the leading T20 league outside India and South Africa's premier sport and entertainment brand, the SA20 has further strengthened its position in the global franchise landscape.

This momentum is reflected both on and off the field, with players widely regarding the League as one of their favourites, citing the passionate local fans, electric stadium atmosphere, and high-quality cricket, sentiments supported by a 94% player satisfaction rating.

Record crowds and unmatched fan experience: With 22 of 34 matches sold out and 84% of total stadium capacity filled, the League continued to cement its place as South Africa's premier summer event. The Final sold out for a fourth consecutive year as Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a historic third title at a packed Newlands in Cape Town.

World-class cricket and local talent: Season 4 also delivered some exciting cricket, including the League's first-ever Super Over, multiple centuries and two hat-tricks, and log standings that were only determined after the final group stage match.

South African players dominated the Season Awards, highlighting local cricket talent: Quinton de Kock - Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Betway Player of the Season & Batter of the Season), Ottneil Baartman - Paarl Royals (Bowler of the Season), Jordan Hermann - Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Rising Star), Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Most Dot Balls), Dewald Brevis - Pretoria Capitals (Most Sixes).

The League also continued to serve as a launchpad for future stars, with 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena earning a Proteas call-up following a standout debut season. The inclusion of at least two Under-23 players in each franchise squad further underlines SA20's role in developing the next generation.

"It's been incredible to see the growth in both confidence and performance across our players and especially rewarding to watch talents like Nqobani Mokoena truly seize their opportunity, said League Commissioner Graeme Smith. "SA20 has become a platform where strong performances lead to global opportunities, while also strengthening our cricket ecosystem."

The release said that locally, Betway SA20 continues to deliver strong broadcast and media performance: SuperSport recorded a 17% increase in unique viewers per match. Total consumption grew by 30%, reflecting deepening engagement and interest. Media impact also surged, reflecting a 120% growth in local reach.

Globally, the League continues to scale its audience footprint: International live viewership grew by 11% across the broadcaster network. International media reach increased by 13% year-on-year.

In India, the SA20 continues to capture the imagination of fans, with strong and growing momentum: JioStar's linear platform delivered an 11% increase in audience reach. JioHotstar achieved a 33% increase in video views. Media reach grew by 257% across online, print, and broadcast.

Digital growth reaches new highs: Digitally, the numbers shattered all previous records. The ecosystem saw a 40% growth in Betway SA20 followers, 146% increase in video views and a 21% jump in website users.

Driving impact beyond the game: Off the field, Betway SA20 continues to make an impact. 24 young industry professionals were developed in the SA20 learnership programme, working as part of the League team across various tournament functions. Season 4 also raised R590 000 for Laureus Sport for Good Foundation South Africa, while over 400 Laureus beneficiaries attended their first live cricket match.

"Seeing 22 of 34 matches sold out reflects the strong connection fans have built with the League and its franchises. The holiday crowds created an atmosphere that brought out the best in the players and outstanding cricket, and this combination captured the true DNA of the League - delivering a premium entertainment product while creating real impact for South African cricket," Smith concluded.

As the League prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2027, it marks the next chapter in a journey that continues to revitalise the love for the game in South Africa. Details regarding fixtures and pre-event activities for Season 5 will be announced in due course.