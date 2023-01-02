'Sachin is so obsessed. He told me 'Dekh Shreyas...'': Iyer recalls first-ever one-on-one chat with legendary Tendulkar

Considered by many to be a future Team India captain, Shreyas Iyer had a resurgent 2022 and ended it as the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket, across all formats. In 39 matches, the swashbuckling batter slammed 1609 runs from 39 matches at an average of 48.75, packed with a century and 14 half-centuries. His high-score was an unbeaten knock of 113 runs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam topped the list as the year's highest run-scorer with 2598 runs from 44 matches at an average of 54.12. Azam also smacked eight tons and 17 half-centuries, including a high score of 196. Meanwhile, Litton Das finished in second position, with 1921 runs in 42 fixtures, at an average of 40.02. The Bangladesh cricketer also clobbered three centuries, 13 half-centuries, with a high score of 141.

Recently in an interaction with Mashable India, the KKR captain spoke about his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar and revealed that the India legend is 'obsessed' with cricket. "I was 14-years-old and Sachin sir had come to BKC to give us motivation for a tournament. That was the first-time I ever met him and a one-on-one chat happened in the Ranji Trophy final. We had a brief chat and I asked him technique and stance, which keeps on changing during matches. I asked him, "what should I do?" He said that 'Dekh Shreyas, which you feel is perfect for that day, that is the right thing to do," he said.

"Sachin sir is so obsessed with cricket. He will keep on speaking only, he will give you so many tips. He said that "do whatever you feel comfortable with on that particular day", he further added.

Iyer will begin 2023 with the upcoming ODI series vs Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin from January 10 in Guwahati. The second ODI will take place in Kolkata on January 12, followed by the third ODI on January 15, in Trivandrum. The ODI series will take place after the three-match T20I series, set to begin from January 3.

