Sachin namedrops Shubman in epic reaction; Sehwag, Yuvi can’t keep calm as GT knock RCB out to gift playoff berth to MI

In a match where 'Prince' Shubman Gill overshadowed 'King' Virat Kohli with a scintillating century, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a premature exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Records were smashed and dreams were shattered when Faf du Plessis' RCB played out their final league game against Hardik Pandya's GT at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tendulkar namedropped Gill in an epic reaction while Sehwag and Yuvraj shared noteworthy tweets after GT's win over RCB(PTI)

Regarded as the next big thing in world cricket, India opener Gill propelled GT to a famous win over RCB which confirmed Bangalore's exit from the IPL playoff race. Gill's scintillating knock not only dumped RCB out of the IPL 2023, but the batting masterclass also paved the way for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) to seal their playoff berth for the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kohli throws bottle, kicks turf in disgust; Siraj motionless on ground as Gill crushes RCB's IPL Playoffs dream

With MI becoming the fourth team to enter the business end of the IPL 2023, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar gave GT star Gill a special mention in his congratulatory tweet for the Mumbai Paltan. “@CameronGreen_& @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100’s. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own. So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai. #AalaRe #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023,” Tendulkar said in his tweet.

Sachin's partner-in-crime and legendary India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a noteworthy tweet after GT hammered RCB in the final league fixture of the IPL 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. “Virat Kohli was simply spectacular to get his 7th IPL hundred but unfortunately didn’t get much support from others today. Shubhman Gill was spectacular and got much needed support from Vijay Shankar. Great win for Gujarat and Congratulations to Mumbai for making it to the play-offs. #RCBvGT,” Sehwag said in his tweet.

Taking to the microblogging site following RCB's IPL exit, legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a special message for India opener Gill, whose match-winning knock made sure that GT secure the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings. “Congratulations @ShubmanGill @gujarat_titans and @mumbaiindians Waiting for the gedi now #Akash how about one from your collection? #GTvsRCB @IPL,” Yuvraj added.

Batting first in match No.70 of the IPL 2023 at Bengaluru, Kohli smashed a record-breaking century to help RCB post 197-5 in 20 overs. However, Kohli's unbeaten knock of 101 (61) went in vain as Gill slammed his second straight century of IPL 2023 to seal GT's six-wicket win over Bangalore. Gill was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics against RCB. With 20 points from 14 matches, Pandya’s GT side has topped the IPL 2023 points table while RCB finished sixth in the standings. Record-time winners MI finished fourth as the Men In Blue have joined Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings and GT in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

