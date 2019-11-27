e-paper
Sachin Tendulkar asks Twitter to take action against fake account of son Arjun

The fake account with the handle @jr_tendulkar used the photograph of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun both in the profile picture and also in the cover image.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun
Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun(Twitter)
         

A fake Twitter account of Arjun Tendulkar was suspended after father and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reported it. Sachin took to Twitter to bring the account to notice by saying that his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sana Tendulkar don’t have an official twitter account.

“I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible.”

 

The fake account with the handle @jr_tendulkar used the photograph of Arjun both in the profile picture and also in the cover image.

People using the images of celebrities is nothing but the fact that drew everyone’s attention was the bio. “Official. Left Arm Medium Pacer. Son of God,” the bio of the account read, claiming that it was indeed the official handle of junior Tendulkar.

The account, incidentally, had been active since June 2018 and had more than three and a half thousand followers. After Tendulkar’s complaint, Twitter, however, was prompt in suspending the account.

In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts 'diluted' SPG Act, brings in amendment
Bombay HC raises security worry over Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony
'As if I am Ranga-Billa': Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
'Wife is happy then...': MS Dhoni's comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Hyundai Aura to make global debut on December 19
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
