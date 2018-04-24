Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Cricket Australia posts cheeky tweet, leaves fans fuming

April 24 evokes festival like celebrations from cricket lovers in India for it happens to be birthday of country’s most-loved cricketing star, Sachin Tendulkar. Former Australian pace bowler Damien Fleming shares his birthday with the ‘Master Blaster’. Tendulkar and Fleming were contemporaries and had a number of duels during their careers.

While wishing Fleming on his 48th birthday, Cricket Australia’s official website cricket.com.au posted a video clip on Twitter showing Tendulkar getting bowled by the Australian speedster.

“Some @bowlogist gold from the man himself - happy birthday, Damien Fleming!,” cricket.com.au wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

As expected, the Australian website’s cheeky birthday wish didn’t amuse die-hard fans of Tendulkar and they took to social media to express their disapproval of the tweet.

Fleming took Tendulkar’s wicket on seven occasions across Tests and ODIs. However, on many occasions Tendulkar too got the better of him taking him to cleaners. Fleming was at the receiving end of Tendulkar’s famous desert storm hundreds in Sharjah in 1998 when he single handedly won India the Coca Cola Cup.