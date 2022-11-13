Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sachin breaks silence on Team India criticism: 'Getting to No.1 spot doesn't happen overnight. Let's not judge our team'

Sachin breaks silence on Team India criticism: 'Getting to No.1 spot doesn't happen overnight. Let's not judge our team'

cricket
Published on Nov 13, 2022 09:10 AM IST

A crushing defeat to England in the semis ended Team India's hopes, and what followed was a barrage of criticism, which is something that Sachin Tendulkar is not strongly in favour of as he hit back at the critics with a strong reply.

Indian team; Sachin Tendulkar
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India once again lost an opportunity to get their hands on an ICC trophy, hence adding to their unwanted streak of nine trophy-less years. Under captain Rohit Sharma, who has IPL trophies to his name as a skipper, and head coach Rahul Dravid, this Indian side was touted to bring home the Cup when they had headed to Australia for the T20 World Cup. But a crushing defeat to England in the semis ended their hopes, and what followed was a barrage of criticism, which is something that batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is not strongly in favour of as he hit back at the critics with a strong reply.

The top order was sluggish in their approach before Hardik Pandya's blazing 63 took India to 168 for six. In response, England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler showed no mercy to the Indian bowlers as they wrapped up the chase with a record stand in just 16 overs and 10 wickets in hand to end India's hopes of making the final, let alone have their hands on the trophy.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin admitted that it was a “disappointing” show from India, adding that 168 on Adelaide wicket was never enough.

ALSO READ: 'They must surely take the Cup home. They have firepower': Legends reveal their pick for Pakistan vs England T20WC final

“I know that the semi-final against England was very disappointing. Let us accept that we did not put up a good total on the board. 168 in Adelaide Oval is not great since the dimensions of the ground are entirely different and the side boundaries are really short. We were also unsuccessful in taking wickets. It was a tough game for us, a bad and disappointing defeat,” he said.

However, he hit back at all the criticism that Team India have been facing since their T20 World Cup exit on Thursday night and rather backed the side to bounce back strongly.

“To get to that Number 1 spot, it does not happen overnight. The team has to play good cricket over a period of time and it has done that. Let us not judge our team on the basis of this performance. Players also did not want to go out and fail. In sports, these ups and downs are there. We have to be in it together,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sachin tendulkar indian cricket team t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP