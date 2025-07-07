Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm after Shubman Gill wins first Test as captain, Sourav Ganguly reminds 'without Bumrah'

India’s long wait for a Test victory at Edgbaston came to an emphatic end on Sunday, as Akash Deep’s 10-wicket match haul and Shubman Gill’s batting masterclass powered the visitors to a 336-run win over England in the second Test. The result not only levelled the five-match series 1-1 but also marked India’s biggest-ever overseas Test victory by a margin of runs. India players celebrate after teammate Mohammed Siraj takes the catch of Josh Tongue (9th wicket) of England during Day 5 of the 2nd test match, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday(@BCCI X)

Set a world-record 608 to win, England folded for 271 shortly before Tea on Day 5, with pacer Akash Deep delivering a dream performance, 6/99 in the second innings to go with his four-wicket burst in the first. The 28-year-old, who was only drafted into the XI after Jasprit Bumrah was rested, ripped through England’s top order and came back to dismiss the in-form Jamie Smith on 88 to effectively seal India's win. The catch was taken by none other than Gill, symbolically finishing the game that was stamped by his leadership and batting.

Former India batter and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar was impressed by the side's dominant performance, writing, "A Shublime innings from the man of the moment! Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! @RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings.

"India’s approach was to take England out of this game and force them to play differently, making sure that there would only be 1 winner.

"What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled. Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root.

P.S.: Enjoyed the catch taken by Mohammad “Jonty” Siraj."

India had never previously won a Test at Edgbaston in eight previous attempts, losing seven. It was also the venue where England chased down their record fourth-innings target of 378 in 2022 against India. This time, however, there was no comeback for Ben Stokes’ men.

“What a performance from Shubman Gill and his team… with the bat and now with the ball.. Akash Deep and Siraj just brilliant. Indian attack looking far superior than the English attack… Akash Deep and Siraj are workhorses. India win without Bumrah… Can’t be better result with the fantastic Gill in charge. What a fantastic batting effort..,” former India captain Sourav Ganguly wrote on his X profile.

An all-round performance

The five-day Test was headlined by Gill’s majestic 269 in the first innings and a whirlwind 161 off 162 in the second. His aggregate of 430 runs in the match is among the highest ever by a visiting captain in England. The 24-year-old also marshalled his troops brilliantly, using his bowlers wisely, especially on Day 5 when he rotated Akash Deep, Siraj, and spinners tactically after the rain delay.

“Well done, Team India on an exceptional victory! It was amazing to see the team's fighting spirit and resilience. Congratulations Shubman on an outstanding match with the bat and for leading the team with such poise. A great start to your captaincy. Also great effort from Siraj and Akash Deep. Wishing you all the best for your future matches. #ENGvIND,” former India batter VVS Laxman wrote.

India now heads to the Lord’s with renewed belief and momentum. While Bumrah is set to return for the third Test, Gill and Deep’s performances have ensured that India’s bench strength and future are in safe hands.