Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm after South Africa win WTC; Yuvraj Singh tells Australia 'okay to let go of one trophy'

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for scoring the most runs in Tests and ODIS, congratulated the Proteas on winning the contest against a high-profile Australian lineup.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma played knocks of 136 and 66, respectively, as South Africa chased down 282 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The duo put on 147 runs for the third wicket. On Day 4, Australia gave it their all but in the end, it did not prove enough as Proteas got over the line in the first session.

“Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions! #WTC25," he added.

‘Okay, to let go of one trophy’

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated South Africa on winning the WTC. He also gave a shoutout to Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen for bowling well and restricting South Africa in the entire game.

Rabada returned with nine wickets in the contest, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Yuvraj Singh also tipped his hat to Australia's knack of winning ICC events as he told Pat Cummins and co how it's “okay to let go of one trophy.”

“The class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait and lifts the ICC World Test Championship Trophy in style! Huge congrats to the @ProteasMenCSA on a historic win at Lord’s. I’ve always believed there’s no greater measure of resilience and character than Test cricket and South Africa rose to the occasion! #AidenMarkram’s century was pure class,” wrote Yuvraj.

""@KagisoRabada25, @marcojansen2000 and @NgidiLungi brought relentless intensity and #TembaBavuma led with calm and courage. A final worthy of the format. Tough luck #Australia! You know It’s okay to let go of one trophy," he added.

This is Australia's first defeat in the ICC finals since 2010 when they lost the T20 World Cup summit clash against England in Barbados.

As soon as the match-winning runs were hit by wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, celebrations started inside the dressing room. Temba Bavuma failed to control his emotions, while Keshav Maharaj broke down while giving a post-match interview with Graeme Smith.