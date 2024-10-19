Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm in 'exciting' reaction on centurion Sarfaraz Khan; reserves 'special' praise for Rachin

The rain-interrupted opening Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand witnessed two centurions. Rachin Ravindra notched up his second career ton on Day 3 to become the first visiting New Zealand batter to the milestone in India since 2012, as the visitors took a 356-run lead in the first innings after posting a 402-run total. Day 4, on the other hand, belonged to Sarfaraz Khan, who scored his maiden international century to reduce the deficit to just 12 runs at Lunch on Saturday. Sarfaraz Khan and Rachin Ravindra scored centuries for their respective teams in 1st Test in Bengaluru

The two centuries by two young cricketers left former India batter Sachin Tendulkar mighty impressed. While he reckoned that the century from Rachin was a way of connecting to his roots, given that his parents are from the Silicon Valley of India, for Sarfaraz, the batting legend was in awe of how he batted under pressure to help India almost recover from the historic low of 46 in the opening innings to leave them on the verge of realising an Eden-esque victory.

He tweeted: “Cricket has a way of connecting us to our roots. Rachin Ravindra seems to have a special connection with Bengaluru, where his family hails from! Another century to his name. And Sarfaraz Khan, what an occasion to score your first Test century, when India needed it most! Exciting times ahead for both these talented youngsters.”

Sarfaraz Khan's ton propels India to 344-3 at lunch

Under the gloomy Bengaluru sky, New Zealand bowlers looked absolutely clueless against a sizzling Sarfaraz, whose unbeaten 125 helped India motor to 344-3 at lunch on the fourth day of their rain-hit series opener on Saturday to trail the tourists by 12 runs. Resuming on 231-3, India made light of overcast conditions as Sarfaraz rose to the challenge, taking on New Zealand's fast bowlers with his innovative style to stay unbeaten on 125 with Rishabh Pant giving him company on 53 not out.

The duo put on an unbroken 113 for the fourth wicket when rain halted play 30 minutes before lunch.

India are looking to avoid a first home defeat against New Zealand since 1988 after the Black Caps boosted their chances by rattling the hosts with 402 in their first innings for a lead of 356 thanks to Rachin's century.