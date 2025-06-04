Sachin Tendulkar doffs his hat for 'jersey no.18', sends classy message to Virat Kohli as RCB great lifts IPL title

It took 18 years of heartbreak, rebuilds, and relentless fan support, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally claimed their maiden Indian Premier League title, and while it was a special moment for RCB's iconic no.18, Virat Kohli, the occasion wasn’t lost on the sport’s greatest no. 10, too. Moments after RCB edged out Punjab Kings by six runs in a thriller at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar summed up the win. Sachin Tendulkar had a message for Virat Kohli after the latter lifted the IPL title on Tuesday(ANI/AFP)

“Congratulations to @RCBTweets on their first-ever IPL title. Fitting that jersey no. 18 lifts the trophy in the 18th edition. Well played and well deserved! Well played to @PunjabKingsIPL as well for a well-fought season,” Tendulkar posted on X.

Tendulkar's reference was for Virat Kohli, who dons the iconic jersey number 18. The batter played a key role in finally delivering the franchise’s most-awaited prize in the tournament’s 18th edition. He was the highest run-scorer for the side in the 2025 edition, with 657 runs to his name in 15 matches.

For a team that had previously lost three finals, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, the drought had become a defining narrative. Kohli, who has been with RCB since 2008, was visibly emotional at the final whistle.

“I have given my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have — I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled,” Kohli said, speaking from the heart after the win.

A close win

RCB posted 190/9 after being asked to bat, with Kohli top-scoring with 43 off 35 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson shared six wickets to keep Punjab in the game, but key cameos from Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone helped boost the total.

Punjab’s chase began positively, but Krunal Pandya’s game-changing spell (2/17) applied the squeeze. Wickets at regular intervals, including Josh Inglis (39) and Shreyas Iyer (1), broke Punjab’s momentum despite Shashank Singh’s blazing unbeaten 61 off 30 balls. Punjab ended at 184/7, just short.

Kohli finished the season as the third-highest run-getter overall, and finally got his hands on the trophy that had eluded him for so long. In a fitting tribute, he also invited RCB's former legendary duo of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to lift the trophy together on the podium.