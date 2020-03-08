e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar drives, Virender Sehwag cuts, Zaheer Khan yorkers take everyone 10 years back in Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar drives, Virender Sehwag cuts, Zaheer Khan yorkers take everyone 10 years back in Road Safety World Series

India legends vs West Indies legends, Rooad Safety Word Series: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara and Shivnairne Chanderpaul lit up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag during the Road Safety World Series match
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag during the Road Safety World Series match(PTI/AP)
         

There was Sachin Tendulkar, there was Virender Sehwag, there was Brian Lara and a stadium full of nostalgia during the India legends vs West Indies legends match in Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Tendulkars, Sehwags, Zaheers and Laras rolled the clock backwards by producing a spectacle on Saturday evening. And in that spectacle, the Indian legends shown brighter as they emerged victorious thanks to a blistering opening stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Right from the moment the Sachin-Sehwag opening combination made their way into the centre - climbing down the stairs and slowly strolling their way into the lush green Wankhede outfield - the familiar ‘Sachin-Sachin’ chants engulfed Mumbai and it continued till the time the little master was at the crease.

Like old times, amid the Sachin-frenzy, Sehwag made everyone took notice by smacking the first two balls of the India legends to the boundary.

 

Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36;7x4) executed drives, upper cuts and stepped out to spinners, something he did with majestic grace all through his illustrious career.

Tendulkar hammered Suleiman Benn for three successive fours to light the stadium.

WATCH: India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series highlights of Sachin Tendulkar innings 

 

And as was the case earlier, the legend’s dismissal brought about ‘pin drop’ silence in the stadium.

After Mohammed Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) fell, Sehwag, in the company of Yuvraj Singh (10 not out), chased the 151-run target as the hosts won by 7 wickets.

Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.

Opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 61 (6x4; 2x6).

Brian Lara (17; 4x4), in his brief stay at the crease, showed the crowd why he is considered among the finest to have ever wielded the willow.

Zaheer’s one-handed stunner was also one of the talking points of the day.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
5 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, says state health minister
5 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, says state health minister
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news