Sachin Tendulkar drives, Virender Sehwag cuts, Zaheer Khan yorkers take everyone 10 years back in Road Safety World Series

cricket

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:33 IST

There was Sachin Tendulkar, there was Virender Sehwag, there was Brian Lara and a stadium full of nostalgia during the India legends vs West Indies legends match in Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Tendulkars, Sehwags, Zaheers and Laras rolled the clock backwards by producing a spectacle on Saturday evening. And in that spectacle, the Indian legends shown brighter as they emerged victorious thanks to a blistering opening stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Right from the moment the Sachin-Sehwag opening combination made their way into the centre - climbing down the stairs and slowly strolling their way into the lush green Wankhede outfield - the familiar ‘Sachin-Sachin’ chants engulfed Mumbai and it continued till the time the little master was at the crease.

Like old times, amid the Sachin-frenzy, Sehwag made everyone took notice by smacking the first two balls of the India legends to the boundary.

Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36;7x4) executed drives, upper cuts and stepped out to spinners, something he did with majestic grace all through his illustrious career.

Tendulkar hammered Suleiman Benn for three successive fours to light the stadium.

WATCH: India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series highlights of Sachin Tendulkar innings

And as was the case earlier, the legend’s dismissal brought about ‘pin drop’ silence in the stadium.

After Mohammed Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) fell, Sehwag, in the company of Yuvraj Singh (10 not out), chased the 151-run target as the hosts won by 7 wickets.

Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.

Opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul made 61 (6x4; 2x6).

Brian Lara (17; 4x4), in his brief stay at the crease, showed the crowd why he is considered among the finest to have ever wielded the willow.

Zaheer’s one-handed stunner was also one of the talking points of the day.

(With agency inputs)