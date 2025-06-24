Sachin Tendulkar erupts with 'calm and flair' reaction, Ganguly euphoric after Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul centuries

After England had all but nullified the first innings in Leeds, with India securing only a six-run lead in the opening Test, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, speaking to the broadcaster, was apprehensive if India could put on a similar batting performance yet again. And the Shubman Gill-led side did. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant dictated the terms with their respective centuries as the visitors set a steep target of 371 to win the series-opening match at Headingley. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant struck fine centuries before India were all out for 364 in their second innings in Leeds(HT_PRINT)

Pant smashed a century for the second time in the match, scoring 118 in the second innings. It was his eighth career Test ton, four of which came in England. He became the ninth visiting batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match in England, the second wicketkeeper-batter after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower in 2001 and the first from India.

Rahul, on the other hand, scored 137 runs - his third century in England, as he pipped Rahul Dravid to be the Asian opener with the most triple-figure scores in England. The pair stitched a 195-run stand that turned the match India's way.

The dual centuries left legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly elated as they praised the two batters. The former India captain even predicted that the match could have a winner if there is no rain on the final day in Leeds.

“.@klrahul’s calm.@RishabhPant17’s flair. Two special knocks. Two proud moments,” tweeted Sachin.

Ganguly posted: “Fantastic from pant .. tremendous test match batsman @RisabhPant .. very important 100 for KL rahul. Needed it .. test match all set ..there will be a winner tmrw .. if there is no rain.”

India on the verge of a win?

England remained unscathed at the close of Day 4, with the openers knocking off 21 runs off the target and surviving three overs from star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. They need 350 more at less than four runs per over in the last three sessions on Tuesday, although some rain is forecast. But the odds are certainly in favour of India, even as the ‘Bazball’ era is confident of chasing down the target. If it does, it will set a record for England at Headingley.