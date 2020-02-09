Sachin Tendulkar hits first ball to boundary, more than 5 years after picking up bat – WATCH

cricket

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:29 IST

Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement left a big hole in international cricket. Sachin was referred to as God of cricket with fans in almost every corner of the world. He retired from international cricket in 2013 but played an exhibition match for MCC in 2014. Fans always loved his batting and have eagerly missed those vintage cover drives and leg glances. But during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header, cricket lovers got a chance to witness Sachin bat again.

Sachin had announced that he would be facing 2019 Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry for an over on Sunday. During the innings break, Tendulkar came out and faced Perry for an over. Leaving right where he left off, Sachin comfortably glanced his first ball to the boundary. Watch the video of Sachin’s beautiful leg glance here:-

While Australia women will take on England in a must-win encounter in the ongoing triangular series, Perry and her teammates were on hand for the celebrity-laden Bushfire match, a 10-overs-per-side affair.

Perry, who was named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2019, threw out the challenge on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match,” she said.

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.

“We’d love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you’ve hit.

“We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you’re already doing so much for.

“If you’re at all up for it, we’d love to have you out here -- I know there’d be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything.”

Tendulkar, who coached the Ricky Ponting-led side against Adam Gilchrist-led side in the Bushfire Cricket Bash, responded quickly and accepted the challenge

“Sounds great Ellyse,” said the 46-year-old. “I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

“Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle.”

The Bushfire Cricket Bash had cricket legends and former players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt, among others, taking the field for the cause.

All match profits and funds raised across the weekend’s Big Appeal will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

(With agency inputs)