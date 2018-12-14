Sachin Tendulkar posts hilarious birthday wish for ‘Chinaman’ Kuldeep Yadav

Indian cricket team star Kuldeep Yadav celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday and Sachin Tendulkar found a unique way to wish the youngster on the special occasion. The Little Master took to Twitter as he posted the birthday wish in Chinese with the message - “A message in Chinese for A Chinaman bowler”.

Kuldeep Yadav is currently in Australia as part of the Indian squad but he has not played a single Test till now. While the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred in the first outing in Adelaide, the visitors decided to go with four fast bowlers in the ongoing Test match in Perth as Umesh Yadav replaced the injured Ashwin.

A message in Chinese for A Chinaman bowler. 😜



生日快乐 Kuldeep Yadav!祝你未来有一个美好的一年

Happy birthday @imkuldeep18! Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/O1ffhKFwre — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2018

Australia were 277/6 at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here on Friday.

Pat Cummins (11) and skipper Tim Paine (16) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

The hosts had enjoyed a steady start, dominating the opening session before the Indians started to claw their way back into the game after lunch.

All the six wickets fell in the post lunch session with pacer Ishant Sharma and part time spinner Hanuma Vihari claiming two each. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav bagged one wicket each.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 20:01 IST