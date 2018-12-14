India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah delivery at Perth evokes memories of Jeff Thomson - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah can be a handful if he is firing on all cylinders and the Australians know that by now. But the Indian paceman was surprisingly off colour in the first session of the second Test at Perth as the Australian opening duo of Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch batted with confidence to thwart the Indian pace attack.

India though made a good comeback in the match in the second and third session as Bumrah went on to pick up the wicket of Finch as he trapped the burly opener in front.

Virat Kohli opted for the new ball after 80 overs were up and it produced immediate result as Travis Head was dismissed by Ishant Sharma.

Bumrah was brought back into the attack and he was breathing fire. The pace was back and so was the razor sharp accuracy. Australian captain Tim Paine got a taste of Bumrah’s fury as he was beaten by a peach of a delivery. The ball was pitched at good length and there was slight lateral movement which left Paine all squared up. The ball though whistled past the stumps and over a leaping Rishabh Pant behind the wicket.

The first bounce was a few metres away from the boundary rope and the Aussies got 4 runs in bye. Bumrah’s delivery brings back memories of former Australian paceman Jeff Thomson, who had once bowled a delivery at the WACA stadium in Perth that had bounced just in front of the sight-screen.

Thomson was definitely one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket at his time and he would be mighty pleased to see Bumrah come close to matching him. In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, Thomson had praised Bumrah and said that the Indian bowler had become sharper every time he has seen him.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 15:54 IST