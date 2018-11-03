Exclusive - Jasprit Bumrah is an asset for India; will become Virat Kohli of bowling: Mohammed Kaif

Mohammed Kaif might not have fulfilled the early promise that he had shown in his international career, but there is no denying the fact that the former Indian middle order batsman has a sharp cricketing brain, which is often on display when Kaif commentates during international matches.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Ekamra Sports Literary Festival, Kaif said that Jasprit Bumrah has the elements to become the Virat Kohli of India’s bowling.

“India has a lot of options in fast bowling now. Bumrah is doing really well, he can become the Virat Kohli of bowling.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE - Virat Kohli is more versatile & tougher than Sachin Tendulkar: Jeff Thomson

“He has got everything now. I saw him recently and he can bowl the outswinger also...I saw him at Trivandrum and though he can bring the ball in, he can bowl the fast yorker, he has a slower one and now he has got the outswinger going. In such a short career he has achieved a lot and will be an asset in the coming days,” Kaif said.

Talking about India’s loss in the Test series in England, Kaif was of the opinion that India let the series slip out of their grasp despite being in good positions throughout as they control the crucial moments of the match.

“I think in England we should have won easily by 3-2. They had a young team and we had a good chance on paper. I think we missed the important moments.”

“Low scoring chases in the fourth innings we couldn’t pull them off. Having said that the conditions were very tough with the ball seaming and swinging,” the middle order batsman opined.

Talking about India’s chances in the upcoming tour of Australia, Kaif said that Virat Kohli and his men should do well as there will be less lateral movement off the wicket.

“England was tough because the ball was doing a lot. In Australia there won’t be a lot of movement. The wickets there are hard, so there will be bounce but no movement. India should do much better.”

Mohammed Kaif’s biggest moment on a cricket field came in the final of the 2002 Natwest Trophy at Lord’s against England. Kaif had stitched a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh after India had lost its top order in a big chase and then stayed till the end to complete an improbable victory. His eyes lit up while talking about the historic day.

“Young man from a small town in UP and getting a chance to win the game for India at Lord’s, it couldn’t get bigger.”

“England had done well on the Indian tour so we had to play as a team and win the trophy on their soil. We were not chasing well at that time and we had to play out of our skin,” the former Indian cricketer said while reminiscing the greatest moment of his international career.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 15:18 IST