Sachin Tendulkar reacts after James Anderson drags Virat Kohli into their conversation: 'There's no need to...'

The incomparable James Anderson will go down in history as the only bowler who has tasted enormous success against two of Indian cricket's greatest batters, across generations. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, as legendary as they were, had their vulnerabilities against Anderson. The great Tendulkar, the Master Blaster, got out to Anderson nine times in Tests – the most any bowler had dismissed him, more than Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee – while Kohli lost his wicket to Jimmy seven times. Tendulkar and Kohli, that's a pretty good resume. Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson during the unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy(AFP)

Having said that, Anderson bowled to both these giants at very different stages of their careers. Tendulkar had already been around for 17 years when Anderson first squared off against him in the 2006 Test series in India. With Kohli, however, it was about two players in their prime battling for bragging rights. Anderson won the first round in 2014, before Kohli evened up four years later in 2018. During the 2021/22 series, neither dominated the other, but you'd have to give it to Anderson for getting Kohli out twice in a series where he scored two half-centuries.

Nonetheless, the Test series between India and England starting won't feature any of the three, but the much-anticipated Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, for which the five-match affair will be played, was finally unveiled on the eve of the opener. Tendulkar and Anderson, the two greats of the game, came together to unveil the new silverware, awarded to the winning team, whereas the ECB decided to continue the Pataudi legacy, confirming that the Pataudi Medal of Excellence will be given to the winning captain.

As Anderson and Tendulkar sat down for a chat about what the honour means to them, interviewee and former England captain Michael Atherton had a list of questions ready. Anderson was asked what it was like to bowl to Tendulkar, especially given the fact that the Master Blaster wasn't one to easily get rattled. Through his career, there've been very few instances of Tendulkar losing his cool or engaging in a chat with the bowler, which is anything but what can be said about Kohli. Anderson admitted that not getting a reaction out of Tendulkar was frustrating, but then again, it's what sets the geniuses apart from the rest.

"I did find that frustrating. I don't think I've played against anyone who has that more than Sachin. He would just be in this zone; his eyes completely focussed on what he's doing and whether you're talking to him, he will look past you and just ignore it completely. So frustrating at times for me, because during India vs England in recent times, Virat Kohli has been the challenge for me. You get much more reactions from him; much more emotional. You can see what he's thinking," Anderson said.

Anderson and Kohli had their own battles, lasting through the better part of 2010s. Anderson dismissed Kohli five times during the 2014 tour, but failed to get him out even once. During the last Test series in England, Kohli and Anderson had a very infamous run-in when tempers flared. "This isn't your fu**ing backyard," Kohli told Jimmy from the non-striker's end after Anderson 'swore' at the India captain.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts

After Anderson brought Kohli into their conversation, Tendulkar opened up on his side of the story, explaining he hardly felt the need to trigger conversations with the bowler. Except Nairobi 2000 of course, when Sachin lashed out at Glenn McGrath, both verbally and with the bat.

"I would engage in some kind of reaction or altercation only when I wanted to, only when I felt it was needed to distract the bowler. But when I felt I was in a good space, there was no need to disturb the bowler, then I wouldn’t do it. But there have been occasions when I have started the conversation just to rattle the bowler. I think it is about owning the 22 yards, whether you are bowling or batting," said Tendulkar.