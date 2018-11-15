Sachin Tendulkar recalls emotional first day as India cricketer

For cricket fans across the world, this is the date that shall remain etched in their minds till their last breath. After all, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar had taken strike for the first time on this day back in 1989. In fact, it was against none other than arch-rivals Pakistan in their own backyard. The man who broke almost every possible batting record himself has often spoken about how the 24-years on the cricket field representing India was a blessing for the master.

In fact, he took to Twitter on Thursday to reminisce that bright and sunny day in Karachi. “This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years. #TBT #ThrowbackThursday.”

This day, every year, brings back so many memories of the day I 1st represented India. It was an honour to play for the country and be able to represent India for 24 years. #TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/k6cT1aT5XE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2018

2013 - Walks out to bat for one final time #legend #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KXGJX3KB3O — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2018

While Tendulkar managed to score just 15 runs in his opening game, he won hearts with the courage he showed on the ground playing the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis among others.

It was the first match of the Test series and Pakistan hit a mammoth 409 as skipper Imran hit an unbeaten 109. In reply, India were bowled out for 262 in the first innings. In the second innings, it was Saleem Malik’s turn to shine as he hit an unbeaten 102 and set India a target of 453 runs.

It was a test of character for the Indian unit and they passed it with flying colours as they managed to score 303/3 and drew the game. Sanjay Majrekar was the hero as he hit an unbeaten 113 after opener Navjot Singh Sidhu had hit a 155-ball 85.

