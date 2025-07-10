Sachin Tendulkar receives twin honours at Lord's, rings iconic bell shortly after unveiling his portrait inside stadium

The ‘Home of Cricket’ bore witness to an iconic moment on Thursday as Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most celebrated figures the game has ever seen, officially rang the five-minute bell to signal the start of Day 1 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s. For a man who has touched nearly every cricketing milestone imaginable, this was surprisingly a first, and one that added another layer to his enduring legacy in the sport. Sachin Tendulkar rings the Lord's bell before the start of Day 1(X)

While the ceremony itself has become a tradition since its inception, involving past greats, officials, and legends from across the sporting world, Tendulkar’s turn at the bell marked a special convergence. The Indian great rang the ball for a Test, which is part of the series named after him; the series between India and England was renamed the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy ahead of its ongoing edition.

Adding to the occasion, Tendulkar was earlier honoured in a private event inside the Lord’s museum, where he unveiled his own portrait alongside former MCC President, Mark Nicholas. The portrait now takes its place among the greats in the iconic venue, further cementing the Master Blaster's legacy in cricket’s spiritual home. It was a fitting tribute for someone whose batting artistry left an incredible mark on the sport for over two decades.

Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in Tests and ODIs, and has also played the highest number of matches in both formats. Additionally, he has the most international centuries (100), and the most Test centuries (51).

India eye lead in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

As Tendulkar fulfilled two prestigious honours in a single morning, the stage was set for another potential classic in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With the series poised at 1-1, both England and India have everything to play for. Jasprit Bumrah’s return and Jofra Archer’s comeback add another layer of intrigue to what promises to be a fiery encounter.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for the third successive time in this series, but opting to bat this time. Bumrah replaced Prasidh Krishna in the Indian XI and was the only change in the side that registered a mammoth 336-run win at Edgbaston. Archer, meanwhile, replaced Josh Tongue.