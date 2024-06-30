Sachin Tendulkar reflects on Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable transformation as World Cup 2024 winner bids farewell to T20Is
Sachin Tendulkar penned a special note for Ravindra Jadeja, who joined Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by retiring from T20Is.
With Ravindra Jadeja joining icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I retirement club, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has penned a special note for the veteran Indian all-rounder on Sunday. A day after Rohit's Team India ended their long wait for an ICC title by outclassing South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, all-rounder Jadeja announced his retirement from the shortest format.
Reflecting on Jadeja's impressive T20I career, batting legend Tendulkar spoke at length about the stunning transformation of the veteran all-rounder. “@imjadeja, your transformation from an emerging talent in the latter stages of my career to an all-format veteran has been remarkable. Whether it's your lightning-fast fielding, game-changing spells, or crucial knocks, you've dazzled us all. Congratulations on an incredible T20I career! Wishing you the best in the longer formats,” Tendulkar said.
Jadeja's T20I career
Jadeja played 74 T20I matches for Team India and picked up 54 wickets with his left-arm spin. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar scored 515 runs as a lower middle-order batter for the two-time World Cup winners in T20Is. Jadeja starred in India's title-winning run at the T20 World Cup as the all-rounder featured in all the matches. The 35-year-old made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in 2009.
'Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride'
"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote on Instagram. "Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," he added.
