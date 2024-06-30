After Hardik Pandya's WC turnaround, Sanjay Manjrekar recalls schooling MI fans: ‘Told Wankhede to behave because...’

A lot was said about Hardik Pandya in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup. The India all-rounder faced the wrath of Mumbai Indians (MI) fans after replacing Rohit Sharma as the leader of the five-time winners for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. Hardik not only endured a tough homecoming, but the former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper failed to fire for the Mumbai Paltan in the league stage of the T20 tournament. Manjrekar lauded big-stage player Hardik after the World Cup final(BCCI-PTI)

Leading MI in their first home game, Pandya was booed at the coin toss, paving the way for former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar to school the Wankhede crowd. As Hardik received a hostile reception from MI fans at Wankhede, Manjrekar warned the crowd to ‘behave’. Moving on from a painful season in the IPL, Hardik has silenced his critics by propelling India to World Cup glory in the Caribbean.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces staggering prize money for Rohit Sharma and Co. as Team India ends long wait for T20 World Cup title

'What a turnaround for Hardik Pandya'

Rohit's deputy bowled the match-winning final over as India ended its long wait for an ICC title on Saturday. Reflecting on Hardik's impressive showing at the World Cup, former Indian cricketer Manjrekar recalled his famous on-air remark for the undefire MI skipper. Manjrekar said that he opted to hit back at the notorious fans because Hardik is a big-stage player.

“What a turnaround for Hardik Pandya. In IPL, there were people jeering him and booing him and I told them to behave because this is a big-stage player. We have seen that umpteen times, wickets of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and right at the end, Rabada, so he was a champion and no surprise, to see him flourish on the big stage,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

'You felt safe when Hardik came to bowl'

Hardik defended 16 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup to ensure a famous win for Team India at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. Pacer Hardik bagged three wickets and leaked 20 runs in three overs at the T20 World Cup final. “Even in that semifinal against England, he came in and gave India some hope with 60 off 33. So that's what he is all about. You felt safe when he came to bowl in the last over, he was not going to lose his nerves, he was going to bowl sensibly,” Manjrekar added.