 After Hardik Pandya's WC turnaround, Sanjay Manjrekar recalls schooling MI fans: ‘Told Wankhede to behave because...’ | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Hardik Pandya's WC turnaround, Sanjay Manjrekar recalls schooling MI fans: ‘Told Wankhede to behave because...’

BySiddharth Thakur, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 09:42 PM IST

With Hardik Pandya silencing his critics at the T20 World Cup, Sanjay Manjrekar recalled his famous on-air remark for the undefire Mumbai Indians skipper.

A lot was said about Hardik Pandya in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup. The India all-rounder faced the wrath of Mumbai Indians (MI) fans after replacing Rohit Sharma as the leader of the five-time winners for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. Hardik not only endured a tough homecoming, but the former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper failed to fire for the Mumbai Paltan in the league stage of the T20 tournament.

Manjrekar lauded big-stage player Hardik after the World Cup final(BCCI-PTI)
Manjrekar lauded big-stage player Hardik after the World Cup final(BCCI-PTI)

Leading MI in their first home game, Pandya was booed at the coin toss, paving the way for former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar to school the Wankhede crowd. As Hardik received a hostile reception from MI fans at Wankhede, Manjrekar warned the crowd to ‘behave’. Moving on from a painful season in the IPL, Hardik has silenced his critics by propelling India to World Cup glory in the Caribbean.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces staggering prize money for Rohit Sharma and Co. as Team India ends long wait for T20 World Cup title

'What a turnaround for Hardik Pandya'

Rohit's deputy bowled the match-winning final over as India ended its long wait for an ICC title on Saturday. Reflecting on Hardik's impressive showing at the World Cup, former Indian cricketer Manjrekar recalled his famous on-air remark for the undefire MI skipper. Manjrekar said that he opted to hit back at the notorious fans because Hardik is a big-stage player.

“What a turnaround for Hardik Pandya. In IPL, there were people jeering him and booing him and I told them to behave because this is a big-stage player. We have seen that umpteen times, wickets of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and right at the end, Rabada, so he was a champion and no surprise, to see him flourish on the big stage,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

'You felt safe when Hardik came to bowl'

Hardik defended 16 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup to ensure a famous win for Team India at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. Pacer Hardik bagged three wickets and leaked 20 runs in three overs at the T20 World Cup final. “Even in that semifinal against England, he came in and gave India some hope with 60 off 33. So that's what he is all about. You felt safe when he came to bowl in the last over, he was not going to lose his nerves, he was going to bowl sensibly,” Manjrekar added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / After Hardik Pandya's WC turnaround, Sanjay Manjrekar recalls schooling MI fans: ‘Told Wankhede to behave because...’

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On