Sachin Tendulkar salutes Rohan Bopanna with emotional reaction: 'Belief that outlasted time’

The Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar’s tribute to Rohan Bopanna following the tennis star’s retirement announcement encapsulated a career defined by perseverance and longevity. “Rohan, I’ve always believed that sport reveals character. Yours showed in every serve, every smile, every comeback. You proved that belief can outlast time. Wishing you many more winning moments off the court too,” Tendulkar wrote on his X handle, shortly after Bopanna confirmed his retirement from professional tennis. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohan Bopanna

The message resonated deeply within India’s sporting community, highlighting Bopanna’s journey as one marked not merely by achievements but by sustained excellence against conventional timelines.

Bopanna leaves behind a legacy

Bopanna retires at 45 with a distinguished record that includes two Grand Slam titles: the 2017 French Open mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski and the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles with Matthew Ebden. He achieved World No.1 ranking in men’s doubles, becoming the oldest player to reach that position. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion in the professional era and secured a Masters 1000 title at Miami in 2024.

These accomplishments underscore Tendulkar’s observation that “belief can outlast time.” Bopanna’s late-career success challenged prevailing assumptions about peak performance windows in professional tennis, demonstrating that sustained excellence is achievable through strategic training and adaptability.

Bopanna’s career trajectory offers a valuable framework for Indian tennis. His success in doubles competition, spanning over two decades from Davis Cup participation to Olympic representation and Asian Games gold medals, illustrates the viability of specialization and long-term career planning in professional tennis.

Tendulkar’s public acknowledgment serves a dual purpose: recognizing Bopanna’s contributions while establishing a precedent for future Indian athletes. The emphasis on resilience and reinvention aligns with broader discussions about athlete longevity and career management in Indian sport.

Professional legacy

Rohan Bopanna’s final competitive appearance at the Paris Masters concluded a 20-year professional career that began in Coorg and reached the highest levels of international competition. Beyond his competitive achievements, his legacy includes mentorship of emerging doubles players and sustained representation of Indian tennis on the global circuit.

Sachin Tendulkar’s tribute effectively frames Bopanna’s career within the context of character development through sport, a narrative that transcends statistical achievements. His message highlights three core elements: consistent resilience, a positive approach to competition, and unwavering self-belief.