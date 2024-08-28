Sachin Tendulkar storms the internet with lengthy message after Jay Shah becomes ICC chairman; Rohit, Kohli join in

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and current India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli congratulated Jay Shah on being elected unopposed as the new chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Jay Shah with Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar joined many former and current players to extend his wishes to Shah, who will be the youngest ICC chairman in history at 35.

“Being enthusiastic and having the drive to do something good for cricket are essential qualities for a cricket administrator. @JayShah displayed these traits wonderfully during his stint as @BCCI secretary,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

“His endeavours towards prioritising both women’s cricket and men’s cricket have made the BCCI a pioneer that other boards can follow. I wish him the very best of luck towards the next phase of his journey, as he becomes the youngest chairman of the @ICC,” he said.

Shah will be the fifth Indian to head the ICC and Tendulkar hoped that he would be able to carry the legacy forward.

“India has sent several luminaries to lead the ICC as administrators: Mr. Jagmohan Dalmiya, Mr. Sharad Pawar, Mr. N. Srinivasan, and Mr. Shashank Manohar. I am sure he will build on their legacy and take the game of cricket forward,” he added.

Ganguly, Kohli, Rohit join in

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was the BCCI president during Shah’s first term wrote, "Congratulations to Jay Shah @JayShah on his new role as ICC chair.. wish him a great journey ahead ..”

India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli also congratulated Shah for his new role. “Many congratulations @JayShah on being elected as the ICC chairman. Wishing you great success ahead,” he wrote.

India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations @JayShah.” Jasprit Bumrah also extended his wishes, “Congratulations @Jay Shah bhai! Your passion for the game will ensure it's taken to the next level. Wishing you lots of luck!”

The 35-year-old will relinquish his current position of BCCI secretary to succeed incumbent Greg Barclay on December 1 as the youngest ICC Chairman for a term of two years.

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game," Shah said in a statement issued by the BCCI on Tuesday.

"We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal," he added.