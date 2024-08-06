Sachin Tendulkar urged to come to Vinod Kambli's aid after video of ex-India batter struggling to walk sends shockwaves

A video of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli sent shockwaves on social media on Tuesday. In the video, the 52-year-old was seen in a disoriented state as he struggled to walk before being helped by passersby. Worried about Kambli's deteriorating health condition, fans on social media urged his good friend and India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for help. Vinod Kambli struggled to walk amid declining health condition in shocking clip

In a video that went viral on all social media platforms, Kambli was seen struggling to maintain balance while walking on the streets before onlookers rushed to his assistance. However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video's authenticity, nor could HT verify whether Kambli was indeed in that clip. The website also could not verify whether this video is recent.

Kambli has experienced several health issues over the last decade, which includes the cardiac attack he suffered from in the year 2013, while on a drive in Mumbai. A year prior to that, he went under the knife for angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries.

Following the viral video, fans have tagged Kambli's friend Sachin, urging him to come to his aid.

Sachin-Kambli friendship

Sachin and Kambli have been close friends since they were 10 and 12, respectively. Both are from Mumbai, and both were mentored by the late Ramakant Achrekar. The two later went on to represent India on the international stage.

Sachin made his debut for India in November 1989, while Kambli donned the Indian jersey for the first time in 1991, in an ODI game at the Sharjah. Overall, Kambli represented India in 104 ODI matches, between 1991 and 2000, scoring 2477 runs at 32.59 with 14 fifties and two centuries. He also played 17 Test matches, scoring 1084 runs at 54.20 with four tons and three fifties.

Having last played a Test match in 1995, before he turned 24, and not recalled to the ODI team after October 2000, Kambli announced his retirement from international cricket in 2009 and later from first-class cricket in 2011.

Sachin, on the other hand, went on to represent India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, scoring over 34,000 international runs, laced with a century of centuries and 164 fifties. He retired from international cricket in 2013.