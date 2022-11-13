'Sachin Tendulkar was most sane one, Virender Sehwag was insane': Sourav Ganguly picks favourite India opening partner

Sourav Ganguly was one of the most successful captains of Team India who took challenges head on during his tenure. He also opened the innings alongside legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Under Ganguly, India beat Steve Waugh's legendary Australia team in the iconic 2001 Eden Gardens Test match. It was under his tenure that Team India won the famous NatWest series final by beating hosts England at Lord's. Several other memorable victories for India in foreign shores were also led by the left-handed batter.

The former India captain reminisced the good old playing days when he played alongside Sehwag and Tendulkar, at CREDAI's annual conference. Ganguly was asked who he enjoyed opening the innings more with and had to make a choice between Tendulkar or Sehwag.

“Sachin was the most sane one and Sehwag was insane. So it is Sachin. He actually also made me a better player. Sachin actually got me to lift my game,” recalled Ganguly.

Ganguly was then asked a question on which living person he admired the most. The former India skipper once again named Tendulkar and narrated an interesting anecdote.

"Sachin. He was special and I have seen him up close. I have seen him hit in rib cage. Did not make a noise. Got runs. The next morning he had a double fracture in ribs.

"I heard a sound and I went and asked him you are okay. He said he was fine. The next morning he had fractures. He was special," Ganguly said.

Indian cricket fans remember Sehwag as a destructive opener who liked hitting boundaries at the drop of a hat while Tendulkar was a classical blaster of the cricket ball who played deliveries on their merit and accelerated as per the situation.

