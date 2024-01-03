close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar's 'magic' post for Siraj, Harbhajan Singh can't keep calm as India steamroll South Africa in Cape Town

Sachin Tendulkar's 'magic' post for Siraj, Harbhajan Singh can't keep calm as India steamroll South Africa in Cape Town

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 03, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj blasted through the South African batting lineup on the first day of the New Year's Test.

Mohammed Siraj led the way as India dismantled the South African batting lineup in the first session of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday. The Indian pacers ran through the South African lineup like hot knife through butter and the hosts were bundled out for a record low score of 55 runs. It is the lowest score for the Proteas in Test cricket since 1932 and they could last just 23.2 overs. Siraj ended with figures of 6/15.

Siraj blazed through the South African batting order
Siraj blazed through the South African batting order

It is also the lowest score by any team against India in Test cricket, going past the 62 that New Zealand were all out for at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2021. The lowest score by any team at their own home ground against India was 83 by Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in February 1981.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Siraj was on the money from his first over itself and eventually gave India the breakthrough with the wicket of Aiden Markram in the fourth over of the day. Siraj went on to bowl an extended spell in which he took five wickets and then returned to take his sixth. The fast bowler drew a lot of plaudits from all quarters with a number of former India players praising him on social media, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Siraj is the first Indian to take five wickets in a single session of a Test match since 2011. Since 2016, he is also the second Indian pacer after his teammate Jasprit Bumrah to take six wickets in a single session. He is also the fifth pacer overall to do that alongwith Trent Boult, who has done it twice, Vernon Philander and Chris Woakes.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out